How to stay eco-friendly in self-isolation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Ten top tips on how to remain eco-friendly in self-isolation.

From recycling, to ditching the dishwasher, walking to the shops and raiding the cupboards.

1.

Dig into your cupboards rather than panic-buying new items. 2.

Grow your own veg.

3.

Recycle.

4.

Shop at zero-waste stores.

5.

Opt for reusable toiletries.

6.

Eat less meat 7.

Cook more 8.

Cut down on energy use in your home 9.

Cut down on water waste 10.

Ditch your car if you can

