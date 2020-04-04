Global  

Coronavirus raising concern for law enforcement in Colorado

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus raising concern for law enforcement in Colorado

Coronavirus raising concern for law enforcement in Colorado

After the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy who died from coronavirus-related complications, law enforcement across Colorado is doing everything it can to protect the men and woman who protect us each and every day.

Denver7's Lance Hernandez spoke to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock about the impact COVID-19 has had on law enforcement.

