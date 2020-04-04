Global  

Top Gun Maverick Movie Featurette

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:03s
Top Gun Maverick Movie Featurette

Top Gun Maverick Movie Featurette

Plot Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

US Release Date: December 23, 2020 Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

