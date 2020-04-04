Need a mask? Here’s how to make one yourself

Global  

However, KEZI 9 News found that there are dozens of ways to make masks at home, without sewing.

New guidelines late this afternoon from the cdc.

They're recommending everyone to wear cloth masks if they go out in public.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us how you can make a mask -- with stuff around your house.

&lt;trt: 00:00evita:?this mask i wearing now is literally an old cut up t- shirt.

As you can see, it covers my entire face.

The cdc says cloth masks are effective too... and i found that there dozens of ways to manipulate cloth, just like this?

00:15 take lower it took me about 15 minutes to make this mask..

Using scissors and an old t-shirt.

First, i cut the bottom of the shirt the width size of one of my hands.

On the top layer of the shirt&amp; cut through the middle.

Fold them together.

Measure out three hand lengths with your hands.

If there extra fabric after the third hand, cut it off.

Cut out the center making four ties.

I used my thumbs to measure how much space to leave.

It should look like this.

You can use the extra cloth as padding under the mask.

Then, i tied the top row to the back of my head and the bottom to the top of my head.

I tried making a sewn mask&amp;and i found it harder than it looks.

Il share my process at 6.

In roseburg evita garza kezi 9




