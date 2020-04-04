Income Taxes Now Due In The Summer

The IRS has extended the federal tax deadline to July 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, state income tax deadlines have been extended in all 41 states with personal income tax.

Most of the states have new due dates in July to line up with the federal tax deadline.

A few states have due dates in June; Mississippi's new deadline is May 15th.

Credit Karma and Turbo Tax have been upped their ads online, advertising the delay in the due date.