Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zoom safety tips

Zoom safety tips

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Zoom safety tips
Experts offer zoom safety tips.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Zoom safety tips

HACKERS AND SCAMMERS HAVETAKEN AN INTERST IN ZOOM.BUT WHILE THE COMPANY TRIES TOFIX SECURITY ISSUES... THERE'SSOME MEASURES YOU CAN TAKEYOURSELF.SINCE MEETINGS ARE CREATED BYSHARING A U-R-L THAT SCAMMERSCOULD EASILY MIMMICK... INSTEADSEND AN E-MAIL WITH THEMEETING I-D AND THE PASSWORD.THAT WAY USERS CAN GO TO THEZOOM WEBSITE AND TYPE THESEIN...RATHER THAN CLICKING ON ALINK.

IF YOU'RE HOSTING AMEETING -- CHANGE THESCREEN-SHARING SETTINGS SOYOU'RE THE ONLY ONE ALLOWED TOINVITE PEOPLE.OTHERWISE UNINVITED GUESTS CANBREAK IN.AND LASTLY -- REMEMBEREVERYTHING IS BEING RECORDED.SO DON'T EXCHANGE SENSITIVEINFORMATIONOVER ZOOM.WE CONTINUE TO COVER VARIOUSTOPICS REGARDI




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.