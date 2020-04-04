Zoom safety tips

HACKERS AND SCAMMERS HAVETAKEN AN INTERST IN ZOOM.BUT WHILE THE COMPANY TRIES TOFIX SECURITY ISSUES... THERE'SSOME MEASURES YOU CAN TAKEYOURSELF.SINCE MEETINGS ARE CREATED BYSHARING A U-R-L THAT SCAMMERSCOULD EASILY MIMMICK... INSTEADSEND AN E-MAIL WITH THEMEETING I-D AND THE PASSWORD.THAT WAY USERS CAN GO TO THEZOOM WEBSITE AND TYPE THESEIN...RATHER THAN CLICKING ON ALINK.

IF YOU'RE HOSTING AMEETING -- CHANGE THESCREEN-SHARING SETTINGS SOYOU'RE THE ONLY ONE ALLOWED TOINVITE PEOPLE.OTHERWISE UNINVITED GUESTS CANBREAK IN.AND LASTLY -- REMEMBEREVERYTHING IS BEING RECORDED.SO DON'T EXCHANGE SENSITIVEINFORMATIONOVER ZOOM.WE CONTINUE TO COVER VARIOUSTOPICS REGARDI