4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:08s - Published 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego A strong 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County Friday night, but was felt throughout San Diego, according to United States Geological Survey data. 0

