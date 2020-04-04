Global  

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:08s
A strong 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County Friday night, but was felt throughout San Diego, according to United States Geological Survey data.

Tweets about this

10NewsPaz

Vanessa Paz RT @10News: Several aftershocks have been recorded throughout the region following a 4.9 magnitude earthquake near Anza https://t.co/Cc1JuP… 3 minutes ago

Murdock33569529

Murdock RT @SullivanMonty: 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego https://t.co/QbVo4vUSG6 6 minutes ago

David_Temecula

David RT @10News: 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego https://t.co/tYXw9yAdaA 12 minutes ago

10News

10News Several aftershocks have been recorded throughout the region following a 4.9 magnitude earthquake near Anza https://t.co/Cc1JuPDomN 13 minutes ago

frankkrajnak

Frank Krajnak RT @10NewsCoronel: 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego https://t.co/QERK4RYebi 15 minutes ago

AsemanTalai

Mixcalifornia 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego https://t.co/sw1by0rgkY 21 minutes ago

SullivanMonty

Monty Sullivan 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Anza, felt across San Diego https://t.co/QbVo4vUSG6 21 minutes ago

usswessex

USS Wessex Had to do a double take to make sure we felt anything. https://t.co/Pt36TSUD4Y 24 minutes ago

