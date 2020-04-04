Global  

Summerlin group helps celebrate a birthday while social distancing

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
During the coronavirus pandemic, a few Las Vegas locals are getting creative to celebrate birthdays.

YOU SEE A CARAVAN OF CARS..HONKING IN HONOR OFETHAN'S......- 16-TH BIRTDAY.THEY PUT SIGNS AND DECORATIONSON THE CARS......AS PART OF THE CELEBRATION...AND...DROVE PAST HIS HOUSE.....IN SOUTH SUMMERLIN.HAPPY BIRTHDAY....ETHAN!13 ACTION NEWS ISRECOGNIZING....




