An inside look at online teaching for a CCSD kindergarten teacher 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:04s - Published An inside look at online teaching for a CCSD kindergarten teacher The living room has replaced the classroom for many children in the valley with all schools shut down during this pandemic. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this