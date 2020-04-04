Global  

70-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Crashes Car While Driving Home From Fort Worth

70-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Crashes Car While Driving Home From Fort Worth

70-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Crashes Car While Driving Home From Fort Worth

It was discovered during the investigation that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head.

Investigators believe she was shot by a passing motorist.

