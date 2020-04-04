70-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Crashes Car While Driving Home From Fort Worth now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 70-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Crashes Car While Driving Home From Fort Worth It was discovered during the investigation that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head. Investigators believe she was shot by a passing motorist. 0

