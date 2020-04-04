Global  

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

"When somebody comes in and asks for a captain and coke.

It's a weird feeling to watch them walk out the door with it."

Decision about whether to extend the stay at home order.

It's one of oddities of this viral outbreak.

Both iowa and minnesota easing restrictions on carryout alcohol sales.

Tonight: how businesses have adjusted to this new freedom.

Live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the data.

Nick?

George and katie?

This is what friday night looks like during the coronavirus lockdown.

But if you're craving a sip of suds or even the hard stuff, take out liquor is just a phone call away.

This afternoon, i checked in with the blue heron bar and grill in the river city.

Their alcohol sales are down 90 percent.

A lot of customers are taking advantage of the carryout liquor, though, taking home everything from pints of brew to mixed drinks!

General manager alyssa lau says after years of restrictions, it is bizzare to be sending drinks home with customers this way.

Its always a concern, like we are tips trained and we know when to cut people off and when we see that people are drinking too much, but thats when they're sitting here.

So it's definitely a different type of judgement call, when somebody comes in and asks for a captain and coke.

It's a weird feeling to watch them walk out the door with it.

While the alcohol sales may be down, they have been doing well with their carryout business?

Filling orders for banks, factories and the cement plant down the road.

Thanks nick.

An opportunity to continue supporting our local businesses during




