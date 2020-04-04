Global  

The Easter Bunny makes a socially distant visit to North Tonawanda

Peter Cotton Tail has found a bunny trail right in North Tonawanda.

He wanted to visit everyone while being socially distant, so he decided to hop in with Heidi Urban and take a ride.

