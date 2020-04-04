Pulaski County resident rallying support for COVID-19 patients

Until further notice.

Communities across middle georgia are rallying together to support one another right now.

Some are making masks, others are making crosses.

Now a hawkinsville woman is serving her community in her way.

the covid-19 pandemic is spreading around middle georgia, even to the more rural counties.

As of april 3, pulaski county has seen 6 positive covid-19 cases.

Most of the patients are at taylor regional hospital receiving treatment.

Among those patients... a man named shelly berryhill... he's a well-known member of the community who attends broad street baptist church and works for the pulaski county school system.

People in the community have been rallying to support the covid-19 patients in their area by making masks, bows, and all kinds of things.

One woman in the community says although she can't sew she was able to use her talents to help elsewhere.

Lisa bragg, a resident of pulaski county began making magnets to honor her friend shelly.

She said she wants the community to rally around all of the coronavirus patients in their area.

"i can't sew, so i can't make masks to help, and the only kind of bows i can make are the ones you put on a present that have the wire already in them.

So i was like "okay, lord i want to help the community i want to do something, what can i do to help?"

And i have a silhouette cricket cutter, the amazon version cricket cutter with the vinyl and i thought, i could make magnets."

Bragg says when she made the magnets she wanted something that would really stick.

"the reason i did a magnet is because especially if we're stuck at home, we're eating and drinking a lot more and so if you put in on your refrigerator all you have to do every time you see it is just say, "please lord help us."

Or "please lord heal their bodies."

Just a sentence, it doesn't have to be anything dramatic."

The magnets can be picked up at the hawkinsville-pulaski chamber of commerce.

They are in a small brown bag hanging from the front door, for anyone to pick up.

Bragg us continuing to make magnets to remind those around her to pray for everyone during the covid-19 pandemic.

She says she wants people to continue praying for shelly berryhill, as well as anyone they know who has been impacted by covid-19.

