Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Briefing Turns Contentious As Reporter Asks For Clarification Of Use Of Federal Stockpile, U.S. Deaths Surpass 7,000

Trump Briefing Turns Contentious As Reporter Asks For Clarification Of Use Of Federal Stockpile, U.S. Deaths Surpass 7,000

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:10s - Published < > Embed
Trump Briefing Turns Contentious As Reporter Asks For Clarification Of Use Of Federal Stockpile, U.S. Deaths Surpass 7,000

Trump Briefing Turns Contentious As Reporter Asks For Clarification Of Use Of Federal Stockpile, U.S. Deaths Surpass 7,000

President Trump on Friday said the CDC is now advising all Americans to wear cloth or fabric masks in public on a voluntary basis in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as virus-related deaths in the United States surpassed 7,000.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.