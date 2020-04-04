Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

COUNTY RECENTLY REACHED OUT TOTHE SHERIFF'S OFFICE AFTER HEWAS HOSPITALIZED FOR SHOWINGSYMPTOMS OF COVID-19.

HE HADTO LEAVE HIS DOG ALL ALONEINSIDE HIS BOAT BEFORE HE LEFTFOR THE HOSPITAL.

SHERIFF'SDEPUTIES AND ANIMAL SERVICEOFFICERS MANAGED TO FIND THEGERMAN SHEPHERD& AND MADE SURETHE DOG WILL BE TAKEN CARE OFUNTIL HER OWNER FULLYRECOVE