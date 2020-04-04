Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

Pet owner's plea for help answered by local law enforcement.

Someone in MartinCounty recently reached out to the sheriff's office after he was hospitalized for showing symptoms of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dog abandoned in boat when owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rescued

COUNTY RECENTLY REACHED OUT TOTHE SHERIFF'S OFFICE AFTER HEWAS HOSPITALIZED FOR SHOWINGSYMPTOMS OF COVID-19.

HE HADTO LEAVE HIS DOG ALL ALONEINSIDE HIS BOAT BEFORE HE LEFTFOR THE HOSPITAL.

SHERIFF'SDEPUTIES AND ANIMAL SERVICEOFFICERS MANAGED TO FIND THEGERMAN SHEPHERD& AND MADE SURETHE DOG WILL BE TAKEN CARE OFUNTIL HER OWNER FULLYRECOVE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.