HOA Hall of Shame becomes Hall of Fame for one association

HOA Hall of Shame becomes Hall of Fame for one association

HOA Hall of Shame becomes Hall of Fame for one association

The paychecks might’ve stopped but the bills keep coming.

One expense that’s really irritating some people is the dreaded HOA dues.

13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears goes in search of an HOA willing to cut members some slack.

