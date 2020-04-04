North Palm Beach restaurant providing lunch for first responders

Global  

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
The Catch Seafood & Sushi restaurant in North Palm Beach provided lunch to first responders Friday.

AS WE ALL KNOW FIRSTRESPONDERS ARE ON THE FRONTLINEOF THIS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICAND THEY CAN USE ALL THE HELPTHEY CAN GET&ONE LOCAL RESTAURANT IN PALMBEACH COUNTY IS WORKING TO SHOWTHEIR APPRECIATION FOR THEM.THE CATCH SEAFOOD AND SUSHITODAY PROVIDED FREE LUNCH TONORTH PALM BEACH FIRE ANDPOLICE.

THE MEALS FEATUREDSTEAK TACOS AND SPICYDRESSING.

THE OWNER OF CATCHSEAFOOD HOPES TO SEND AMESSAGE TO THE ENTIRECOMMUNITY AND FIRST RESPONDERSARE GRATEFUL FOR THE SUP




