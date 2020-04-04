Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clearing skies for Friday- sunshine this weekend

Clearing skies for Friday- sunshine this weekend

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Clearing skies for Friday- sunshine this weekend

Clearing skies for Friday- sunshine this weekend

The weekend will be nice across Colorado as temperatures warm up.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and 40s to near 50 degrees in the mountains.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.