Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Face Mask Recommendations

New Face Mask Recommendations

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
New Face Mask Recommendations
The CDC now recommends people wear non-medical face masks while in public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VoiceOfFranky

Frank Graves Trump announces new face mask recommendations https://t.co/oKNU9OOh1v 8 minutes ago

anneshaken

Ro RT @cnnphilippines: While the World Health Organization has not changed its position on whether the general public should wear face masks d… 18 minutes ago

joe_rod

Joe. If any needs a face mask for the new public recommendations... https://t.co/mcxXgGIzSg 36 minutes ago

jetdriverman

Cherif Barsoum Trump announces new face mask recommendations https://t.co/2vn0IWZ2ZQ 38 minutes ago

LarryWoolfolk2

Larry Woolfolk RT @NY_runaway: Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate. Stay tuned. tRump will make changes on Twitter… 44 minutes ago

justmeang

luz house Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate https://t.co/sLz29oZ6IN 52 minutes ago

LoisMil91809392

Lois Miles RT @jilevin: Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate https://t.co/BPcxQfwV1F 56 minutes ago

45thMaga

Info Musket News TRUMP: #AMERICANS WILL NOT BE FORCED TO WEAR #MASKS BECAUSE WE ARE NOT #COMMUNISTCHINA President #Trump told repor… https://t.co/BPwVmrTRyf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.