The CDC now recommends people wear non-medical face masks while in public.



Tweets about this Frank Graves Trump announces new face mask recommendations https://t.co/oKNU9OOh1v 8 minutes ago Ro RT @cnnphilippines: While the World Health Organization has not changed its position on whether the general public should wear face masks d… 18 minutes ago Joe. If any needs a face mask for the new public recommendations... https://t.co/mcxXgGIzSg 36 minutes ago Cherif Barsoum Trump announces new face mask recommendations https://t.co/2vn0IWZ2ZQ 38 minutes ago Larry Woolfolk RT @NY_runaway: Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate. Stay tuned. tRump will make changes on Twitter… 44 minutes ago luz house Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate https://t.co/sLz29oZ6IN 52 minutes ago Lois Miles RT @jilevin: Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate https://t.co/BPcxQfwV1F 56 minutes ago Info Musket News TRUMP: #AMERICANS WILL NOT BE FORCED TO WEAR #MASKS BECAUSE WE ARE NOT #COMMUNISTCHINA President #Trump told repor… https://t.co/BPwVmrTRyf 1 hour ago