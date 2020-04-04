Global  

Tehachapi 3.5 magnitude earthquake

Tehachapi 3.5 magnitude earthquake

Tehachapi 3.5 magnitude earthquake

There was a 3.5 magnitude earthquake 9 miles south southwest of Tehachapi at 8:17 p.m.

On Friday.

There were no other quakes reported in that area.

