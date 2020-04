How small acts of kindness are helping feeding hundreds at a Marina café

A LOOK AT THEPEOPLE AND PROGRAMSBRINGING OUR CENTRALCOAST COMMUNITYTOGETHER.ONE CENTRAL COASTRESTAURANT ISOFFERING FREESPAGHETTI DINNERS TOTHOSE IN NEED DURINGTHE COVID-19RECESSION..ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS SHOWS US HOWONE ACT OF KINDNESS...IS NOW FEEDINGHUNDREDS.IT ALL STARTED..WITH A SIGN...10:47 "THAT SIGN STARTED ACHAIN REACTION OF SOMEPRETTY AMAZING THINGSTHAT I"M GOING TO TELL YOUABOUT." HORACEMERCURIO HAS OWNEDCOFFEE MIA'S FOR ADOZEN YEARS..HE SAYS EVEN DURINGTHESE DIFFICULTECONOMIC TIMESBROUGHT ON BY COVID-19..HE'S BLESSED TO STILL BEOPEN..TO WORK EVERYDAY...AND GREET HISCUSTOMERS.10:02 "PAUL IS ONE OF OURREGULARS.

HE CAME INAFTER THE WHOLE SOCIALDISTANCING AND LOCKDOWNAND ASKED HOW WE WEREDOING." 10:08 "I SAID WEWERE STRUGGLING." BUTTTO 10:25 "WELL TWO DAYSLATER HE SHOWS UP FORLUNCH AND SAYS I GOTSOMETHING FOR YOU."HORACE WALKED OUTAND SAW THAT LARGE..15 FOOT CONSTRUCTIONSIGN ..LETTTING PEOPLE KNOWCOFFEE MIA IS SITLLOPEN.11:19 "THAT SATURDAYMORNING AFTER THE SIGNWAS UP ON FRIDAY, I GET ACALL FROM NEHAMIAH THEPASTOR.

I SAY NEHEMIAHWHAT CAN I DO FOR YOU, HESAYS NO HORACE IT'S WHAT ICAN DO FOR YOU."NEHEMIAH..

PASTOR OFOCEAN ROCK CHURCH INMARINA..OFFERED TO BUY 66PASTA DINNERS FROMHORACE..TO HELP HIS BUSINESS..AND FEED SOME OF HISNEEDY PARISHIONERS..11:48 "WHILE THIS IS GOINGON, ONE OF MY CUSTOMER'SOVERHEARD THECONVERSATION." AND THATCUSTOMER OFFERED TOPAY FOR ALL OF THOSEMEALS..12:12 "HE SAID LOOK,PEOPLE ARE HURTING RIGHTNOW, I'M NOT ONE OF THEMSO I JUST WANT TO HELPPEOPLE OUT.'

HORACETOLD HIS SON IN SEATTLETHE STORY..AND HIS SON TOLD HISFANTASY FOOTBALLBUDDIES..14:09 "WITHIN 20 MINUTESTHEY RAISED A THOUSANDDOLLARS!" WORD OFMOUTH..

AND SOCIALMEDIA HAVE THEDONATIONS POURING IN..14:26 "IT'S GOTTEN TO THEPOINT NOW WHERE WE AREFEEDING PEOPLE EVERYDAY,PEOPLE WHO ARE HUNGRYCAN COME IN HERE ANDRECEIVE A MEAL." HORACESAID DURING THESEUNCERTAIN TIMES ..HE'S HOPING THIS SIGNWILL CONTINUE TO BEONE OF HOPE... ANDCOMMUNITY.14:46 "WE HAVE BEEN SOBLESSED BY BEING ABLE TODO THIS AND CONTINUE TOBY PEOPLE'S GENEROSITY."BUTT TO 16:56 "JUSTSHOW UP.

AND IF YOU'VEGOT A GROUP OF PEOPLETHAT YOU NEED TAKENCARE, CALL US AHEAD OFTIME AND WE'LL DO WHATWE CAN TO FACILITATE IT."HORACE SAYS SO FARTHEY'VE BEEN ABLE TOHAND OUT OVER 600MEALS...INCLUDING THEVETERAN'S TRANSITIONPROGRAM AND THEPUEBLO DEL MAR FAMILYRECOVERYCOMMUNITY###