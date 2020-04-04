Global  

Eintracht Frankfurt hit the training pitch with coronavirus restrictions

Eintracht Frankfurt hit the training pitch with coronavirus restrictions

Eintracht Frankfurt hit the training pitch with coronavirus restrictions

Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt hold restricted training sessions for their players.

0
Eintracht Frankfurt hit the training pitch with coronavirus restrictions

EXTERIOR OF COMMERZBANK ARENA STORY: German first tier side Eintracht Frankfurt was back on the practice pitch on Friday (April 3), but under certain restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the globe.

The club said the training session was staggered and accommodations made in the changing rooms to limit interactions between team mates.

Players were also paired off and maintained a distance so as to limit the possibility of spreading the contagion.

Like most of the sporting world, Germany's Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic and the German Football League (DFL) has said the league suspension will continue until at least April 30.

(Production: Kurt Michael Hall)




