IN THE GARDEN: Introduction to gardening

((adlib wrap)) with orders to stay home, many are looking for hobbies, and the garden is a good place to start.

In the season's first 'in the garden,' kezi 9 news anchor emma withrow spoke with caleb johnson from johnson brothers garden market about some of the most popular plants and how to take care of them.

Emma w: "hello and thanks for joining us, i'm emma withrow and this caleb johnson with johnson brothers garden market and we're going to be talking about some introductory gardening tips for all of you out there that might just be getting started.

Caleb, can you talk to me a little bit about the first question on my mind: what's the difference between an annual and a perennial?"

Caleb johnson: "yeah, it's a great question.

An annual is gonna be a plant that doesn't survive our winters, so you're gonna plant it in the spring, enjoy it for the summer and the fall.

Then you'll have to replant that again next year.

A perennial is gonna be a plant where you put it in the ground, and it's gonna continue to come back year after year.

So it might die in the winter time but in the spring it comes back and you can enjoy it again."

Emma: "okay, and once the plant is in the ground, do you have a method for how often people should be watering them?

Or what's the basis on that?

Caleb: "yeah, i wish i had a routine that i could give everybody for every plant, but there isn't one.

It really just comes down to paying attention to the plant, the weather and is the plant in a container, is it potted in the gruond, a sunny area, a shady area.

Um, really just getting an idea of that plant's watering needs, just paying attention is the biggest thing to watering."

Emma: "any recommendations on plants that people should be planting this time of year, right now?"

Caleb: "yeah, this time of year is great because you have so many options.

I mean any garden store you go to, pretty everything that's out on the shelves is going to be ready to plant, and the spring time is when you have the most options to put into your garden."

Emma: "okay, any last minute tips people should hold onto when they're getting started?"

Caleb: "yeah, i would say just have fun.

Gardening is a lot about trial and error.

It's about taking things that you see that inspire you, and playing around, having fun and not being afraid to fail.

And just enjoying your project that you're working on."

Emma: "absolutely.

Thank you so much calab and thank you for watching.

And don't be afraid to get out there, get your gloves on and try something new."