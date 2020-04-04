Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds.

The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.Posting on Twitter, she said they had since been re-tested and were “thankfully negative”.The 40-year-old, born Alecia Beth Moore, said: “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible”.