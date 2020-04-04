Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds.

The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.Posting on Twitter, she said they had since been re-tested and were “thankfully negative”.The 40-year-old, born Alecia Beth Moore, said: “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jackrussell1111

For the win🎗💙💙💙💙🏆🏆🏆🏆🐣🐤 RT @GhostVes: Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, donates $1million to response https://t.co/9PUCbAAzKT via @MetroUK 58 seconds ago

jgburginsr

Jack Burgin Sr RT @Inevitable_ET: https://t.co/PbLoLlvKpl Pink has made a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. The pop sta… 1 minute ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla Pink Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million https://t.co/YOerbVFHyP https://t.co/awAai1eGDA 2 minutes ago

ocasionallyAmy

Pussy Bacon Escobar RT @enews: Pink has donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts after sharing her recovery story. https://t.co/RPEbKzPn2L https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

Octavius_Tshepo

Octavius Tshepo RT @News24: Pink reveals she tested positive for the coronavirus – and donates R19 million to fighting it | @Channel24 https://t.co/LVYQm… 2 minutes ago

NavjotToor420

NAVJOT TOOR RT @billboard: Pink reveals she tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/3P30oz7AKQ 2 minutes ago

_Morowa_

Davae RT @WIONews: Read @Pink's coronavirus journey! #COVID19 #coronaviruspandemic #pink https://t.co/iGYAN4AG9Q 3 minutes ago

Babushahikhabar

Babushahi.com https://t.co/wqBg4ATvpd:Singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, donates 10 million dollars..… https://t.co/AHGSopD6ck 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.