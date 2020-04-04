Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wearing Masks Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Wearing Masks Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Wearing Masks Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Wearing Masks Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Governor Tom Wolf is asking all Pennsylvanians to wear masks when they go out in public, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobinSt99907213

Robin Stanley RT @NPR: JUST IN: President Trump says the CDC is recommending that Americans consider wearing cloth masks to help prevent the spread of th… 4 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @KDKA: Wearing Masks In Public Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus https://t.co/jD8sH0pPFe 38 minutes ago

glxry16

Glory RT @levinm10: So does wearing a mask actually help with the containment of the corona virus? 🤷🏽‍♂️, like I see so many people wearing masks… 1 hour ago

barbaranatoli

Barbara Natoli RT @doterra: COVID-19 UPDATE: When it comes to wearing masks, it seems like there’s conflicting information. Can wearing a mask help preven… 1 hour ago

KDKA

KDKA Wearing Masks In Public Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus https://t.co/jD8sH0pPFe 2 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Wearing Masks In Public Can Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus https://t.co/c8HwMnxsOu 2 hours ago

levinm10

Levin So does wearing a mask actually help with the containment of the corona virus? 🤷🏽‍♂️, like I see so many people wea… https://t.co/ioOlGYQ5Ec 2 hours ago

patriot_grl

Conservative Book Reviews-Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @HannahRose2046: Wearing masks won't help. If you're already sick, yes, then it'll prevent you from giving it to anyone else. If you're… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.