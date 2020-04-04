Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China mourns COVID-19 victims, salutes 'martyr' healthcare staff | Oneindia News

China mourns COVID-19 victims, salutes 'martyr' healthcare staff | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:42s - Published
China mourns COVID-19 victims, salutes 'martyr' healthcare staff | Oneindia News

China mourns COVID-19 victims, salutes 'martyr' healthcare staff | Oneindia News

PM shares poem by Vajpayee, urges people to light lamps on Sunday at 9PM; Border Roads Organisation begins work on key communication lines; Railway gets ready for phased resumption of services; China mourns martyrs of COVID-19 and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ALEXGODSON001

ALEXGODSON RT @vanguardngrnews: China mourns victims of COVID-19 in three minutes silence https://t.co/PnkD4L4Qll #vanguardnews https://t.co/En4zD4Lcdh 5 days ago

lillamay58

Aleka China mourns Covid-19 victims as Trump dismisses US face mask advice https://t.co/27IhFmWCOH 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.