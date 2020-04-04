Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Labour leader: The challenges ahead

New Labour leader: The challenges ahead

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 08:04s - Published < > Embed
New Labour leader: The challenges ahead
Sky's Sam Coates looks at what might be in store for the new Labour leader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeyC586

Mike C @AngelaRayner That's wonderful, Angela. I could only be more pleased if we still had @jeremycorbyn as leader. You'l… https://t.co/Y2eYz9o8KF 2 minutes ago

harding_keith

Keith Harding RT @PippaCrerar: My analysis on the tough challenges that ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩, the favourite to win the Labour leadership contest to take over… 29 minutes ago

PippaCrerar

Pippa Crerar My analysis on the tough challenges that ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩, the favourite to win the Labour leadership contest to tak… https://t.co/YzzlqLvOko 2 hours ago

DrAlanWager

Alan Wager RT @UKandEU: Today is the last day of the #LabourLeadershipElection But what are the electoral challenges that lie ahead for the new leade… 2 days ago

note_taker_

Note Taker Some aspects of 'blue' Labour thinking are as deluded as the ideas it apparently challenges. But... some of its cri… https://t.co/0RGY3CJvTp 2 days ago

UKandEU

The UK in a Changing Europe Today is the last day of the #LabourLeadershipElection But what are the electoral challenges that lie ahead for th… https://t.co/vrgonogViv 2 days ago

PetaSteel

Peta VdB Steel RT @wesstreeting: In less than a week, Labour will have a new leader. Let Us Face the Future Again sets out ideas to tackle the big challen… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.