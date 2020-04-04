Keir Starmer Elected Labour Party Leader now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 08:39s - Published Keir Starmer Elected Labour Party Leader Starmer has beaten Rebecca-Long Bailey and Lisa Nandy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Janmaat RT @lionelbarber: Keir Starmer elected Labour Party leader on first ballot, breaking the Corbynite stranglehold. Easy to dismiss at this t… 4 seconds ago StatleReimagined RT @business: JUST IN: Britain’s opposition Labour Party, still reeling from its worst electoral defeat in 85 years, elected Keir Starmer a… 5 seconds ago •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• RT @siennamarla: Labour leadership – Keir Starmer elected on Round 1: https://t.co/ENYgQ6z4Cu 6 seconds ago Chris Wilford RT @BBCPolitics: Sir Keir Starmer says "it is the honour and the privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party" "It co… 8 seconds ago Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe Keir Starmer elected Labour leader — live news https://t.co/U3o5LGZlKT 10 seconds ago ®️i©️🇰y RT @UKLabour: .@Keir_Starmer has been elected as Leader of the Labour Party with 56% of the vote. For full results, head to our website 👉 h… 10 seconds ago Benjamin RT @mattzarb: Congratulations Keir Starmer and his team, I wish them all the very best in these challenging times RLB would have made a br… 10 seconds ago 𝐊🦋 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Shadow brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour party 13 seconds ago