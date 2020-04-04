Olympic torch to start from earthquake-hit Fukushima next year now < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 06:17s - Published Olympic torch to start from earthquake-hit Fukushima next year 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Olympic torch relay to start from earthquake-hit Fukushima next year https://t.co/l2RfubwQIO 20 hours ago ANI Multimedia #Olympic torch to start from earthquake-hit #Fukushima next year https://t.co/9P15WMBQHx 22 hours ago