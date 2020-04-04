Hobby Lobby Temporarily Closing All Stores Due To COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published The company says it will furlough nearly all store employees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hobby Lobby Temporarily Closing All Stores Due To COVID-19 DOES NOT COMPLY, IT IS INVIOLATION OF DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION REGULATIONS.ARTS AND CRAFTS CHAINHOBBY LOBBY SAYS THE ONGOINGTHREAT OF THE CORONAVIRUS HASNOW FORCED IT TO CLOSE ITSSTORES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.THE COMPANY SAYS IT ISFURLOUGHING ALL OF ITSEMPLOYEES AS WELL AND MANY OFTHE OTHER WORKERS, STATE ANDLOCAL GOVERNMENTS HAVE ISSUEDORDERS TO CLOSE ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES TOCURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.HOBBY LOBBY OFFICIALSINITIALLY RESISTED THOSE





You Might Like

Tweets about this KFOR Hobby Lobby announced on Friday the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employe… https://t.co/MYvPqmWCDf 7 minutes ago PHL17 Hobby Lobby announced on Friday the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employe… https://t.co/L6OwUTo6zn 7 minutes ago Think Change Go Vote RT @news4buffalo: Today, Hobby Lobby announced the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employees effect… 24 minutes ago News 4 Buffalo Today, Hobby Lobby announced the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employees… https://t.co/SA2qC0c3KP 42 minutes ago WAMW Radio RT @FOX59: Hobby Lobby announced on Friday the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employees effective… 1 hour ago Di Wilson Hobby Lobby is temporarily closing all stores starting Friday night due to the coronavirus #Topbuzz https://t.co/X8WtNwsxyc 1 hour ago Kristen Swilley RT @WCPO: Earlier in the week, leaders in Ohio were dismayed to find out Hobby Lobby locations reopened after originally honoring stay-at-h… 2 hours ago 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝙴. 𝚃𝚑𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚜, 𝙼.𝚂𝚌. Hobby Lobby had the nerve to send out memos stating to "managers that it considered itself an essential retailer." https://t.co/p7U7QKxSX0 2 hours ago