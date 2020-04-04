Global  

U.S. Sets Record—Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Globally

According to statistics site Worldometers, the U.S. has the highest daily coronavirus death toll in the world.

Business Insider reports that over 1,300 Americans died from coronavirus between Thursday and Friday.

This drives the total amount of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. up to 7,392 people.

Many of the new American deaths occurred in New York City, the worst-hit state in the country.

562 new coronavirus deaths were reported on Friday.

