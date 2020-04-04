Batwoman S01E17 A Narrow Escape Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 days ago Batwoman S01E17 A Narrow Escape Batwoman 1x17 "A Narrow Escape" Season 1 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 4/26/2020. Batwoman 1x17 Promo/Preview "A Narrow Escape" Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17 Promo Batwoman 1x17 Promo "A Narrow Escape" (HD) #Batwoman #DCTV » Watch Batwoman Sundays at 8:00pm on The CW » Starring: Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Dougray Scott 0

