States fear grid failure if too many switch off lights at 9 pm Sunday | Oneindia News

Health Ministry urges people to make their own face masks; PM Modi orders officials to ensure availability of medical supplies; States flag worries over grid failure as PM calls for 9 minutes candlelight vigil with lights out; China mourns its martyrs in the fight against COVID-19 and more news

