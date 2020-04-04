Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, Her Son Missing On Chesapeake Bay

Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, Her Son Missing On Chesapeake Bay

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, Her Son Missing On Chesapeake Bay

Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, Her Son Missing On Chesapeake Bay

The family released a statement that the search had turned from rescue to recovery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hurt_Angle

We$tside Hanzo 🏁 RT @USATODAY: Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon were possibly last s… 7 seconds ago

henson40

Susan The Independent: Maeve Kennedy McKean: Robert F Kennedy's granddaughter and her son missing after boating on Chesap… https://t.co/qANYQaX2q9 2 minutes ago

BethFennell11

Beth Fennell Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Presumed Dead in Canoe Accident https://t.co/up7hgPMzii 2 minutes ago

JTraxxNYC

#JTRAXX RT @TMZ: Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing in Canoe Accident https://t.co/ZRKxCLnzIQ 2 minutes ago

tubbs_renee

Renee Tubbs RT @Patrici15767099: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her son are presumed dead after a canoeing accident in Maryland https://t.co/gv… 3 minutes ago

AdebisiK2

AdebisiK2-Total Life Changes 🙏🏽 Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Presumed Dead in Canoe Accident via @TMZ https://t.co/LUIIxVJR3j 3 minutes ago

hornycelibate

Clueless Wanderer RT @Tutsy22: Robert F. Kennedy's missing Granddaughter and Son 'Have Passed Away', Heartbroken Husband Confirms. It is clear how Maeve and… 3 minutes ago

petluvers4Trump

Deplorable Pet Lover⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP 88022 🐾🇺🇸 RT @USAloveGOD: Search for Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Maeve Kennedy McKean & her young son Gideon has shifted "from rescue to recove… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.