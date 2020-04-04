Global  

Covid-19 | PM’s ‘light diya’ call; Centre’s aid for states; WHO’s warning: Top updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for lighting Diya to WHO’s warning over a pandemic, here are the top ten updates on COVID-19.

PM Modi asked people to light diya on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes.

Meanwhile, Centre approved the release of ₹11,092 crore fund for states to tackle COVID-19.

NSA was invoked against Tablighi Jamaat members for misbehaving with nurses at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Men from Indore who attacked medical staff were also slapped with NSA.

Watch the full video for the other top news updates regarding Covid-19.

