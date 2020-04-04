Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 fears lead people to 'panic-buy' chickens

COVID-19 fears lead people to 'panic-buy' chickens

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 fears lead people to 'panic-buy' chickens

COVID-19 fears lead people to 'panic-buy' chickens

A recent report by the New York Times suggests people in the U.S. are "panic buying" chicks as COVID-19 cases soar.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birkett_elaine

Elaine Birkett RT @GeorgeLeeRTE: Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach appealing for people not to ignore health signs and ailments like lumps, chest pains,… 20 minutes ago

Aman777038

Aman RT @americai: If Everyone suddenly turns off the power it may affect grid and could lead to #blackout. Friends let the people decide whethe… 6 hours ago

VK1980VK

V K @iitbombay @TheOfficialSBI @FinMinIndia Dear IITB, Everyone fears COVID-19 but running away is not an option. Leade… https://t.co/fl86BptP7a 7 hours ago

americai

Americai V Narayanan 'அமெரிக்கை' வி நாராயணன் If Everyone suddenly turns off the power it may affect grid and could lead to #blackout. Friends let the people dec… https://t.co/4izGW7DPS3 9 hours ago

PradaAndProzac

Prada and Prozac RT @MarkFow22079156: Again its ordinary people having to lead this and point out huge flaws, wrongs and rights and downright callousness. E… 15 hours ago

NimeshSapkal

Nimesh ♻️ @CMOMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT , With reference to the appeal by @narendramodi to Switched OFF Lights… https://t.co/qSzR3TCszv 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.