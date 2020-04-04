Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Venezuelans queue for miles at petrol stations amid crisis

Venezuelans queue for miles at petrol stations amid crisis

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Venezuelans queue for miles at petrol stations amid crisis

Venezuelans queue for miles at petrol stations amid crisis

Venezuelans were on Saturday (April 4th) queuing for miles outside petrol stations amid a fuel shortage in the country with the world's largest reserves of crude oil.

According to the filmer of this clip, people claimed to have been robbed while waiting to fill up.

He said that no priority was being given to medics working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis is the latest threat to Nicolas Maduro’s rule at a time he is under intense U.S. pressure to resign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.