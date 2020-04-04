Venezuelans queue for miles at petrol stations amid crisis

Venezuelans were on Saturday (April 4th) queuing for miles outside petrol stations amid a fuel shortage in the country with the world's largest reserves of crude oil.

According to the filmer of this clip, people claimed to have been robbed while waiting to fill up.

He said that no priority was being given to medics working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis is the latest threat to Nicolas Maduro’s rule at a time he is under intense U.S. pressure to resign.