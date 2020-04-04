Global  

Minister confirms early prisoner releases due to coronavirus

Up to 4,000 prisoners in England and Wales are to be temporarily released from jail in an effort to try and control the spread of coronavirus.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC said the move is designed primarily to “protect” prison officers and the NHS.

Report by Blairm.

