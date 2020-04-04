Global  

Love in the time of coronavirus: couple ties the knot in Indonesia

Love in the time of coronavirus: couple ties the knot in Indonesia

Love in the time of coronavirus: couple ties the knot in Indonesia

A couple got married in Indonesia today (April 4th) but were forced to wear face masks throughout the ceremony.

Love in the time of coronavirus: couple ties the knot in Indonesia

A couple got married in Indonesia today (April 4th) but were forced to wear face masks throughout the ceremony.

Footage filmed at the nuptials in Pekanbaru in Riau province showed the happy couple sporting the protective gear and also asking guests to wash hands at the outdoor ceremony.

The couple were not allowed to invite more than 15 people and had to agree in writing to enforce strict hygiene procedures, according to the filmer.




