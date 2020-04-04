Regional differences appear in coronavirus hospital admissions

Michael Gove delivered the Government's daily briefing at Downing Street on Saturday.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said that hospital admissions due to coronavirus dropped "slightly" in London between 1st and 2nd April whilst admissions went up by 35% in Yorkshire and the North East.

In the Midlands the rate went up by 47%.

Report by Jonesia.

