Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks

'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks

'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks

US President Donald Trump advised Americans to wear masks when outdoors.

This came after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far, US has recorded nearly 7,000 deaths due to the deadly virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Akinz_Glizzy

Anth_Glizzy RT @Pontifex: In these painful times, people think of doing many good things. But others think of how they can take advantage of the situat… 3 seconds ago

Aussie_Aurora

Aussie_Aurora RT @RektProof: #PriceAction Just wanted to comment on current price action and what I personally think price is doing. Price goes from… 7 seconds ago

TheAwkwardGOP

TheAwkwardRepublican RT @PeteD_805: @washingtonpost Many other private companies are doing the same thing, why would #Trump hotels be any different? Trump doesn… 1 minute ago

JHickss

Jenny RT @kendraaaleighh: How is everybody doing tonight personally i am doing very bad 2 minutes ago

curlySB_McLean

SBMcLean🌨☔️ @actordougjones Personally I would love to see this artist portraying all your most prominent characters doing thei… https://t.co/WXSLcGfbEQ 2 minutes ago

Joyelizabethdev

joy devlin @XOrlandoXXX Your doing an incredible thing and me personally applaud you, can't wait to see your finished product 😘😘 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.