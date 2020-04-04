'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published 'I won't be doing it personally': US President Donald Trump on wearing masks US President Donald Trump advised Americans to wear masks when outdoors. This came after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it to stop the spread of COVID-19. So far, US has recorded nearly 7,000 deaths due to the deadly virus. 0

