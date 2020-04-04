'Scientific challenges not addressed': Congress slams PM Modi's light diya call

Congress has launched a stinging attack on PM Modi over his call to light diyas and candles on Sunday at 9 pm.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he would not light diyas as they did not help in fighting the pandemic.

He also said that it's strange PM Modi thinks the country is not united and is asking people to resort to such means to display unity.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also slammed the Prime Minister saying that scientific challenges were not discussed in his address.