Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Scientific challenges not addressed': Congress slams PM Modi's light diya call

'Scientific challenges not addressed': Congress slams PM Modi's light diya call

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
'Scientific challenges not addressed': Congress slams PM Modi's light diya call

'Scientific challenges not addressed': Congress slams PM Modi's light diya call

Congress has launched a stinging attack on PM Modi over his call to light diyas and candles on Sunday at 9 pm.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he would not light diyas as they did not help in fighting the pandemic.

He also said that it's strange PM Modi  thinks the country is not united and is asking people to resort to such means to display unity.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also slammed the Prime Minister saying that scientific challenges were not discussed in his address.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: #9Baje9Minute | ‘Scientific challenges not addressed’: Congress (@INC ) slams PM @narendramodi’s 'light diyas' call. https://… 1 day ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #9Baje9Minute | ‘Scientific challenges not addressed’: Congress (@INC ) slams PM @narendramodi’s 'light diyas' call. https://t.co/9dRMcEdvHF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.