Kids hold digital performance for seniors now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:55s - Published Kids hold digital performance for seniors A South Florida senior living center is keeping spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic with the help of video conferencing software. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kids hold digital performance for seniors THIS PANDEMIC. DISCOVERYVILLAGE AT PALM BEACH GARDENSFOUND A UNIQUE WAY TOENTERTAIN RESIDENTS. ELEVENKIDS ACROSS FLORIDA HOSTED ANINTERACTIVE ZOOM VIDEOCONFERENCE WITH SENIORS. THEYREAD POETRY, PERFORMED BALLET,AND PLAYED MUSIC. RESIDENTSENJOYED THE SHW FROM THEIR OWNCINEMA WHILE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING. THE FACILITYDIRECTOR SAYS IT WASHEARTWARMING.“THE RESIDENTS ARE VERYTHANKFUL BECAUSE WE ARE TRYINGTO MAKE SOCIAL DISTANCING NOTSO ISOLATED AND SO WE HAVE TOCOME UP WITH CREATIVE IDEASAND WHO DOESNGIRL SPINNING AROUND AND THENWAVING TO YOU SAYING’HIRUTHY, HI ANNESO THEY ARREALLY EXCITED” AFTER THEPANDEMIC IS OVER, DISCOVERYVILLAGE PLANS ON HOSTING APARTY WHERE SENIORS CAN MEETTHE KIDS WHO PUT ON THE SHOW.IT'S :--.STILL AHEAD, B





