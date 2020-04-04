Global  

Londoners defy ‘Stay at Home’ warning and listen to live music in the sun

As the Coronavirus crisis deepens, footage emerged of Londoners defying the government’s ‘stay at home’ warning on Saturday afternoon (April 4th).

In Richmond, many ignored the current lockdown guidelines and were seen sunbathing, enjoying picnics, and listening to live music by the river.

