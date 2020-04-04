Search Underway For Bodies Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Gideon In Chesapeake Bay 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:19s - Published Search Underway For Bodies Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Gideon In Chesapeake Bay A rescue mission has turned into a recovery mission Saturday for the bodies of 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon who were last seen drifting away in a yellow canoe in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday afternoon. 0

