Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

Michael Gove has called the conspiracy theory linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus dangerous nonsense.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

patricia_rattew

Patricia Rattew RT @BrexitBetrayed: Conspiracy theory that ‘5G radiation sparked coronavirus’ slammed as ‘dangerous nonsense’ by Michael Gove https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

catism0

ねこ RT @guardian: Gove warns 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory is 'dangerous nonsense' – video https://t.co/9GCMgBEmjl 2 hours ago

amanonfire

Aman RT @SkyNews: “It’s absolute and utter rubbish and I can’t condemn it stronger." Michael Gove and Steve Powis have both hit out against the… 3 hours ago

oma_okhai

oma okhai Gove warns 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory is 'dangerous nonsense' https://t.co/3N1euvunuz via @YouTube 3 hours ago

markangelo_dc27

Markangelodelacruz27 At the British government's daily press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for the Cabinet Office Micha… https://t.co/yvSobCAVYN 3 hours ago

BemidjiMinneso

Bemidji Minnesota * UK cell towers torched after bizarre conspiracy theory links 5G to coronavirus pandemic  Fox News * Gove warns 5G… https://t.co/wFqaARUpkT 4 hours ago

IbrahimBloushy

Ibrahim A. Al Bloushy إبراهيم البلوشي RT @DailyMirror: Coronavirus 5G conspiracy theory is 'dangerous nonsense and rubbish' blasts Gove https://t.co/M7dcu78MlJ https://t.co/nifQ… 4 hours ago

ManUpdowns

ManUpdowns Gove warns 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory is 'dangerous nonsense' https://t.co/77hpv0v2yk via @YouTube All you ha… https://t.co/f7CeOl2unL 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.