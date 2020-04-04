Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing You To Live Off Credit Cards? Here's How To Deal

As much as personal finance advisors hate the practice, some Americans will have to rely on their credit cards to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, there are a few steps you can take to soften the blow if you're in this situation.

One is to pay very close attention to the interest rates of your existing cards.

Use only the one with the lowest rate.

Better yet is to quickly apply for a card with an introductory rate of 0%.