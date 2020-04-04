Global  

4 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in an encounter in Kulgam

Four terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam.

The terrorists are believed to be involved in the killings of several civilians in the valley over the last few weeks.

Sources suggest that 2 of the Indian Army have also been injured in the encounter.

