First Forecast Today-Sunday April 5, 2020



Tweets about this Steve Fundaro Weekend shapes up! We'll welcome a few showers Sunday afternoon - next week is very unsettled too, plenty of chance… https://t.co/AMtDebOCIG 9 hours ago FOX Providence RT @michmuscatello: MONDAY FORECAST: The good news first--it won't be as rainy as Sunday. Most of the showers hold off until after 4PM. The… 5 days ago Michelle Muscatello MONDAY FORECAST: The good news first--it won't be as rainy as Sunday. Most of the showers hold off until after 4PM.… https://t.co/SOmTfPtK47 5 days ago WLOX RT @TaylorGrahamWX: A weak front moving through today will gradually drop the humidity. We're still going to be in the 80s. A stronger fro… 6 days ago Meteorologist Taylor Graham A weak front moving through today will gradually drop the humidity. We're still going to be in the 80s. A stronger… https://t.co/rDEpCkbiUB 6 days ago Elizabeth Batten RT @wanewx: WINDY day ahead! Secure any loose objects outside as winds will gust up to 50 mph today. Forecast now on First News Sunday th… 6 days ago Valerie Person 🌞🌴🌊 RT @Jason_Weather: A soggy start to what will be a rather wet Sunday. The last few days of March and the first couple of April will leave… 6 days ago WANE 15 Weather WINDY day ahead! Secure any loose objects outside as winds will gust up to 50 mph today. Forecast now on First Ne… https://t.co/fchKmkdXIC 6 days ago