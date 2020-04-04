Global  

No bond for safer-at-home violators

Chief judge for the 20th judicial circuit of Florida says if you are arrested for going out for non-essential activity, you will be held without bond.

OR IF ANYONE WAS INJURED.IN FORT MYERS, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4, IYC.NEW TONIGHT A NEW REASON TO STAYHOME.

THE CHIEF JUDGE FOR THE20TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OFFLORIDA..

SAYS IF YOU’REARRESTED FOR GOING OUT FOR ANON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY..

YOU’LLBE HELD WITHOUT BOND.

AT LEASTUNTIL YOUR FIRST APPEARANCE INCOURT.

THE JUDGE MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT DURING T




